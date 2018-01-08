Following an unannounced inspection in November 2017, the Care Quality Commission have rated Fairview House in Clatterford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight as ‘Inadequate’ overall, and has taken action regarding people living at the service.

Enforcement action taken

Inspectors rated the service ‘Inadequate’ for being safe, effective, caring, responsive to people’s needs and well-led.

It had previously been rated in June as ‘Good’, but was under new management since August 2017.

As a result of the level of concerns identified during the course of the inspection, urgent enforcement action was taken to prevent any new admissions to the service.

Isle of Wight council staff had to work over a weekend in December in order to rehouse residents of the failing care home.

Placed in Special Measures

Deborah Ivanova, Deputy Chief Inspector of Adult Social Care, said;

“Protecting the safety and welfare of people using health and social care services will always be our priority and where necessary we will take action in line with our enforcement policy to protect people’s wellbeing. “As a result of concerns for the safety of people using this service we have taken urgent enforcement action to prevent any further admissions. The service has been placed into special measures and we will continue to monitor the service and take further enforcement action if the required improvements are not made.”

Any regulatory decision that CQC takes is open to challenge by a registered provider through a variety of internal and external appeal processes.

Some key findings from the inspection

Not all staff were caring and compassionate. Some demonstrated a lack of respect for people and their property and did not treat people with consideration. Two people were not dressed appropriately to protect their dignity; and people were sometimes given other people’s clothes to wear.

There were not enough staff to keep people safe and meet their needs and the situation deteriorated during the course of the inspection when the registered manager, a cook, a cleaner and several care staff resigned.

There were no established clear working practices, policies, procedures or quality assurance systems in place. There was no effective oversight of the service. Quality assurance systems were not robust. Where deficiencies had been identified, no action had been taken to address them.

Medicines were not managed safely. People did not always receive their medicines as prescribed, including antibiotics for chest infections. Two people were subsequently admitted to hospital with suspected chest infections.

The report

Full details can be found in the report below.





Image: RosenGrant under CC BY 2.0

