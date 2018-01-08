Visit Isle of Wight launch new Guide for Groups

Simon shares this latest news from Visit Isle of Wight. Ed

Visit Isle of Wight has teamed up with a leading group travel operator publication to showcase the Island over the coming years.

The Visit Isle of Wight sponsored ‘The Isle of Wight – A Guide For Groups’ is now in the hands of every one of the approximately 3,000 UK coach operators who run a tour programme – the first such guide to the Island for many years.

Another 3,000 handpicked group travel organisers who include overnights in their annual trips – meaning they all have the capacity to travel to the Island – have also been sent the brochure.

Isle of Wight is open for business

The message to operators is that the Isle of Wight is open for business and Visit Isle of Wight expects to see a take up in the coming years, with businesses setting their programmed tours months in advance.

The publication looks at the many different elements of the Isle of Wight; it’s many festivals, to beaches, seaside towns and rural retreats, and showcasing some of the many places to stay right here on the Island – providing inspiration and information to assist tour groups when planning to market their next trips.

Once a coach traveller, you’re hooked

Hugh Cairns, group travel specialist and Publishing Director of ‘The Isle of Wight – A Guide for Groups’ says:

“Coach Tourism contributes over £2.3 billion to the economy. Interestingly, research shows that once you’re a coach traveller you’re hooked to stay a coach traveller – 92 per cent of existing coach travellers say they will continue to book coach tours over the next five years. “Even people who have never been on a coach tour are keen to do so – from a poll of 5,870 – 43 per cent of all ages said they were likely to consider booking a coach holiday in the next five years. Great news for the Island! “With nearly half of the Island designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, many award winning beaches and a royal heritage, the Island has plenty to offer groups.”

Hugh says that reaching out to this market could reap rewards:

“It shows VIOW’s commitment and understanding of the groups market; i.e. one worth the aforementioned £2.3 billion and one, which once customers is “hooked”, they remain fiercely loyal, will make repeat trips and will come to the Island throughout the year, helping to fill bed spaces and spend money in the local economy once the summer crowds have long gone.”

Raising profile as a great groups destination

David Thornton, Visit Isle of Wight CEO says:

“The new Guide for Groups is the start of a marketing programme to raise the profile of the Island as a great groups destination. This was a commitment we made in the Wight BID plan. Work began on planning the activity last summer, and the guide for groups is the first element of this new activity.”

David says that group travel has changed over the last few years:

“The traditional coach visitor and scheduled tours are declining across the UK, and have been doing so for many years. Private hire trips, organisers by groups and companies are increasing, and have a higher spend per head than the older traditional coach market. “In terms of overseas travel, the trend is towards independent travel rather than ‘coach party’. Hence the need to promote trains, buses, car hire and coaches within the group market place. “Currently 8% of all visitors travel to the Island by coach, and 11% travel by bus or train. This segment of our visitor figures has been rising for the last two years.”

Launched at Trade Show in Holland

An international trade show is just one of the reasons that the Isle of Wight Guide For Groups is out now, as David explains:

“The groups planning timetable is very long, the information being published now, and the activity planned, is largely to assist planners with deciding on their 2019 travel arrangements. “Traditionally destinations launch their products for the following years group organisers in March and then familiarisation visits take place during the summer as organisers firm up their arrangements. “We decided to start a little earlier so that we had the groups guide available for the start of the exhibitions season, which began in the first week of January with a trade and consumer show in Holland.”

Visit Isle of Wight will be attending exhibitions over the coming months to highlight this new brochure and others, including London’s Destination show at Olympia and a number of specialist shows, in partnership with Tourism South East.