Have you been the victim of rural crime? Do you have a view on how your area is being policed?

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, Michael Lane, is holding a series of conferences in rural communities across the region and is keen to hear the views of anyone affected by rural crime.

Isle of Wight event

You can have your say at the event being held on the Isle of Wight on Wednesday 15th February 2017.

The Communities Matter Conference takes place at the Riverside Centre in Newport from 9am to 4pm and includes speakers such as Major General Martin White, HM Lord-Lieutenant for the Isle of Wight.

New rural crime strategy

The aim of these events is to give those who live and work in rural communities the opportunity to give their views on crime and matters which are important to them, to help set future rural priorities.

Your contributions will help the Police and Crime Commissioner set his rural priorities and develop a new Rural Crime Strategy for the Constabulary area.

A chance for your voice and views to be heard

Michael Lane, Police and Crime Commissioner, said:

“A significant area of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight is rural. The mix of rural and urban areas across the Hampshire Constabulary area present unique policing challenges. “This is a chance for your voices and views to be heard whether you live, work or run a business in rural areas.”

Book now

Tickets are free, but booking is essential.

To secure your place please visit the Event Brite Website.

This is a chance to have your views heard. Don’t miss out.

