Are you taking part in the ABP Southampton Marathon? If so, here’s some useful info

The ABP Southampton Marathon takes place on 26th April 2020 with 10,000 runners expected, as well as many from the Isle of Wight, with 100 runners already registered from the Island.

In a bid to make it easier for runners from the Isle of Wight to attend, ReesLeisure the organisers of the ABP Southampton Marathon have been in talks with Red Funnel to make the journey as seamless as possible.

The Full and Half Marathon begin at 9am with the warm-up beginning at 8:45 and the 10k begins at 10am. The ABP Southampton Marathon Race Village opens at 7am to get the buzz before the race begins.

Which ferry to travel on

Runners are advised to travel on the 7:15am Red Jet service and then after a short walk should arrive at the race village shortly before 8am.

Runners that would like to experience a bit more of the pre-race vibes are advised to travel on the 6am vehicle service from East Cowes arriving in Town Quay Southampton at 7am.

Many passionate Island runners

Race Director, Chris Rees, said,

“The Isle of Wight has many passionate runners and it is great that the Red Funnel services allow people from the Isle of Wight to take part, we look forward to seeing many Isle of Wight Runners on 26th April.”

Find out more

To find out more information and to sign up for the ABP Southampton Marathon please visit the Website to find out more information about Red Funnel Services on the day please visit visit their Website.

Information shared by James Loosemore on behalf of Rees Leisure. Ed