ASDA ‘Isle of White’ blooper goes national!

Rather astonishingly the blooper discovered yesterday that ASDA, on exclusive carrier bags for their new Isle of Wight supermarket – where they refer to the Island as the Isle of White – has gone national.

The error was brought to our attention by William Egan, who shared these photos with OnTheWight after the new branch opened yesterday.

Slow news week?

The blooper is not the first time a large company just arriving on the Island has made the error – indeed some national newspapers have themselves been guilty of the error in the past.

However, for some reason (perhaps a slow news week?) all the nationals seem to have picked up on the error, with even the BBC even having it as their headline story at one point today.

ASDA are reported to be ‘hanging their heads’ over the error, but at least they got the apostrophe in the right place.

Past errors

Looking back over the years, there have been many instances of the error being made and we’re sure there will be in the future.

In 2009 The Observer reported on Robert Thompson’s Michelin Star on the “Isle of White”.

In 2010, Tesco were selling the new Island focused Monopoly board game as “Isle of White”.

In the same year, when discussing the size of constituencies, Newsnight on the BBC referred to the Island as the “Isle of White”.

Also that year, online ads for the West Bay Club over in Yarmouth had us down as the “Isle of Wite”!

Then in 2011, Premier Inn referred to the Isle of White.

The same year, Travelodge also referred to the Island as the Isle of White in their Google Places marketing.

2014, IW Darts player Keegan Brown on Sky Sports (Thx Graham Cooper!)



Update: 16:24 added Keegan Brown pic

Image: © William Egan