Award-winning Vectis Radio team recognised with Queen’s award for Voluntary Service

Vectis Radio, a Community Radio Station, run by a group of volunteers, based in Newport IOW has been honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK.

The station launched in 2010 as an Internet-based station and celebrated ten years of broadcasting in January. The station gained an Ofcom Community Radio Licence and in November 2015 launched as a fully licensed FM station, broadcasting on 104.6 MHz.

Thriving voluntary sector

Vectis Radio is one of 230 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year. The number of nominations remains high year on year, showing that the voluntary sector is thriving and full of innovative ideas to make life better for those around them.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by volunteer groups to benefit their local communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate the Queen’s Golden Jubilee. Recipients are announced each year on 2nd June, the anniversary of the Queen’s Coronation.

Sheldon: Well deserved recognition of the work you have all done

Representatives of the station will receive the award from Susie Sheldon, Lord Lieutenant of the Island, later this summer. Furthermore two volunteers from Vectis Radio will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May 2021, along with other recipients of this year’s Award.

The Island Lord Lieutenant, Susie Sheldon, says,

“This Award is well deserved recognition of the work you have all done in providing great support across the Island. I thank you for what you do for our Community.”

Mac: Amazing volunteers go above and beyond

Vectis Radio Director, Ian Mac, said,

“This is amazing, we have a number of volunteers who not only go above and beyond serving our community, some of them have been superhuman in their efforts in helping Vectis Radio to survive. “Our team are brilliant and I think I can safely say on their behalf they will be extremely proud. Days like these you can only dream about and today it’s a reality!”

Currie: Award is testament to hard work of volunteers

Vectis Radio Director, Kelvin Currie, added,