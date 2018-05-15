Young people with disabilities can become an Aviator for the day

Following the huge success of the first event hosted by Sandown Airport in 2017, the Douglas Bader Foundation is returning with its Bader Braves project in June.

The charity which was established in 1982 to continue the inspirational work amongst the disabled community started by the famous legless WW2 fighter ace, Group Captain Sir Douglas Bader whose story has been immortalised by Paul Brickhill in his book and later the movie Reach for the Sky.

Keith Delderfield, Director of Op’s at DBF, said,

“Our friends at Sandown Airport put a first class show for us last year. “Our Bader Braves Young Aviators Day here is part of a UK wide project that offers youngsters suffering a disability an opportunity to experience the same excitement that Bader himself enjoyed throughout his life, namely flight in a light aircraft. “We are so pleased that we have been invited back to The Island again this year as we know all those who come along will have a truly memorable day.”

Where and when

The event which takes place on Saturday 16th June is open to youngsters between 6-18 years of age and suffering a disability; more information and registration details can be found on the Website

Shared by James Loosemore on behalf of the Douglas Bader Foundation. Ed

Image: © SAC Ben Stevenson (RAF)

Location map

View the location of this story.