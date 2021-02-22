Barnardo’s to continue helping families on the Isle of Wight

The Isle of Wight Council has chosen Barnardo’s as its provider to continue its early help family centres.

The children’s charity was chosen following a detailed tender selection process to run the 0 to 19 family centres for the next three years from 1st April. The council has the option to extend this by a further two years.

Preventative and support services

The family centres are a vital part of the wider early help offer, delivering a range of preventative and support services for families of children aged 0 to 19.

Barnardo’s will continue to deliver parenting and family support services, early childhood support and the intensive family support programmes.

In addition they will be providing support to young carers and family time sessions.

Brading: Every confidence Barnardo’s will continue to deliver

Councillor Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, said,

“Services such as family centres provide a valuable community resource and we need to ensure we have a fit for purpose model to deliver early help support for families. “I have every confidence that Barnardo’s will continue to deliver the same high-quality standard services and I am very happy the organisation has been chosen as the new provider. I look forward to seeing how the early help services will be remodelled and delivered.”

McKernan: A real springboard for our teams

Rachel McKernan, Barnardo’s assistant director for children’s services, said,

“We are delighted to continue to work in partnership with the Isle of Wight Council and organisations across the Island to deliver the early help contract for another term. “Winning this tender is a real springboard for our teams to be able to innovate and expand the early help support on offer so we can reach more families across the Island. “We are very much looking forward to continuing to serve the community and support parents and their children through the range of services on offer.”

Find out more

If you need support or advice, or would like to find out further what support is available, please contact Barnardo’s.

Their contact details can be found on the Isle of Wight Barnardo’s Website or by calling one of the hubs – (Newport) 01983 529208, (Sandown) 01983 408718 or (Ryde) 01983 617617.

