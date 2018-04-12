BBC Radio 4’s flagship programme Any Questions? is coming to the Isle of Wight this June.

The programme, heard each week by 1.5 million people, is hosted by Jonathan Dimbleby and will be broadcasting live from Ventnor Winter Gardens on Friday 1st June at 8pm.

For nearly 70 years Any Questions? has given members of the public an opportunity to put questions on the most stimulating moral, political and social issues of the day to a panel of four, including leading politicians and people prominent in public life.

John Allen, the Winter Gardens Marketing Director, told OnTheWight, that he is

“Very excited to have persuaded this iconic BBC Radio 4 programme to visit Ventnor after the success of Mark Steel’s in Town last September, which was pretty merciless in poking fun at the town.”

Get your free ticket

Tickets for the event are now available and are free.

They can be obtained in person from Ventnor Winter Gardens in Pier Street during normal opening hours, and are limited to two tickets per person on a first come first served basis.

Image: © BBC

