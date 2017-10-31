Be part of shaping the future of Newport Harbour

The council share this latest news. Ed

A series of interactive workshops will discuss the future of Newport Harbour beginning next month.

The Isle of Wight Council’s regeneration team will be hosting the first of these workshops to update people and creatively engage on how Newport Harbour might be transformed into a vibrant and prosperous place.

Help shape the vision

The team would love to work with you – the first workshop is taking place in the evening on 14 November 2017 at the Bargemen’s Rest, Newport, so why not come along.

If you would like to help shape the vision for the quay side area, please book your space by 10 November 2017. Spaces are limited.

Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, and a range of other local speakers will set the scene for the workshop.

Harbour: The centre of a ‘strategy for development’

Commenting on the initiative, Councillor Stewart says:

“Our ambition is for Newport Harbour to become the centre of a strategy for development that will see the whole of the Medina Valley as flagship regeneration zone, providing jobs for the future, and building towards our vision of the Island as an inspirational place to grow up, live, work and visit. “At this stage, we are keen to hear what people value most about the harbour as a basis to develop ideas and proposals on how to take forward this ambitious vision. I would therefore urge all those interested in this exciting opportunity to book their space and come along and help us to inform future plans.”

What the workshops will cover

The workshop discussion will focus on draft strategic objectives, identify key harbour assets to be retained and enhanced for future generations and hear a summary of the conversations gathered at the ‘pop-in’ session, held on 6 October at the Newport Street Food Market in the harbour.

The discussions will be documented, published and used to inform the longer term plan for the area.

