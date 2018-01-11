Lucy shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

Newport Parish Council will be hosting the Newport Travel Forum on Saturday, 20 January 2018 10am-2pm at The Riverside Centre, Newport.

The forum will inform residents and stakeholders on initiatives and projects being undertaken to address and highlight transport, commuting and pedestrian issues for people who live, work and travel to Newport.

Shaping Newport Project

In addition to this, ARC Consulting will be giving a presentation on the Shaping Newport Project – a three-month project to gather the opinions of residents to help shape Newport in the future.

This is a good opportunity for the public and stakeholders to be advised and consulted on key issues affecting Newport and Island residents accessing the county town.

Have your say

Councillor Julie Jones-Evans said:

“Newport Parish Council is investing in the physical environment of our town, especially looking at the experience of all pedestrians. “Working with our partners – Isle of Wight Council and Island Roads – is critical in bringing forth these improvements. I’d encourage Newport residents to come along to feed into the plans.”

Light refreshments will be available for people attending.

Speakers will include*:

Cllr Julie Jones-Evans – results of the 20’s plenty survey carried out by Newport Parish Council and next steps

Martin Gibson, Creative Interpretation – presentation and results of the pedestrian street audit, commissioned by Newport Parish Council

Cycle Wight – presentation on cycling permeability study recently carried out

Isle of Wight Council – presentation on the recent Newport traffic model and consultation

ARC Consulting – presentation on the Shaping Newport (Place Plan) project

*Order of speakers subject to change

For further information, or to express an interest in attending this event, please contact Newport Parish Council using clerk@newportwight.org.uk or telephone on (01983) 559119.

Image: hernanpc under CC BY 2.0