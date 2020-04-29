Beautiful handmade quilt to be raffled off for Isle of Wight Foodbank

Finding herself ‘somewhat underemployed currently’ Isle of Wight writer, Amber Bourne, decided to dust down her sewing machine and make a quilt.

As you’ll see from the photos, it’s a beautiful quilt, ‘not perfect’, she says, but ‘made with love’. However, Amber is not planning to kept hold of it, but instead raffle the quilt to raise money for Isle of Wight Foodbank.

She says,

“I thought about lockdown and what’s making it bearable here and for lots of others is food (and wine obvs) and cooking and sharing. And then I thought that for many there is no food to put on the table, not just now but ever. “And so, with that in mind, I decided to raffle my quilt to raise funds for the Food Bank. I’ve visited the one here on the Island and seen first hand what an amazing job they do.”

How to enter the raffle

To enter the raffle and donate to this very worthy cause, Amber is asking for a minimum donation of £5 which will get you one entry into the raffle. The bigger donation you make, the more entries you get.

To enter, donations should be sent via Paypal to Amber at amberiow@hotmail.co.uk (select Friends & Family to avoid fees ). Amber says 100% of the money you donate will go to the Isle of Wight Food Bank.

Don’t miss the deadline

The closing date for the raffle is midday on Monday 11th May. Each entry will have been allocated a number, and Amber will choose a winner using a random number generator.

The quilt measures 45 x 48 inches

The winner will be announced shortly afterwards on Amber’s Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram pages (the raffle is not affiliated with any of those social media platforms).

Vital support for those in need

In the UK, more than 14 million people are living in poverty – including 4.5 million children. Between April 2018 and March 2019, food banks provided a record 1.6 million food supplies to people in crisis, a 19% increase on the previous year. In the current situation, this number is very likely to increase even further.

See Isle of Wight Foodbank’s Website for more details about the support they provide on the Isle of Wight.