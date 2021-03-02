Belgrave Road: Ground investigations underway to determine cause of retaining wall collapse

Once the cause of the collapse is confirmed repair work can begin and could be completed by the end of October

Read and contribute to the 4 readers' comments ↓

Sign at Belgrave Road Feb 2021

Detailed ground investigations are being undertaken to confirm the cause of the collapse to the retaining wall at Belgrave Road in Ventnor.

The work started a fortnight ago and during these works, pedestrian access along Belgrave Road has been suspended.

Work could begin in the summer
Once the investigations are complete, it’s thought that repair work to the retaining wall and road could begin in early summer and be completed by the end of October 2021.

Work at Belgrave Road Feb 2021
Work at Belgrave Road Feb 2021
Work at Belgrave Road Feb 2021

Ward: Must ensure safety at all times
Isle of Wight council portfolio holder, Cllr Ian Ward, said,

It goes without saying that we will do all we can to complete the work in as short a timeframe as possible, though we must also ensure that at all times we maintain the safety of residents, local people and our workforce.”

Background
It was at the end of January last year (2020) that part of the retaining wall at Belgrave Road failed.

Subsequently the site has been enclosed with wire netting to protect residents from any potential dislodged debris.

Sandbags are also in place to reduce the risk of surface water entering the failed area.

Tuesday, 2nd March, 2021 9:41am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2oi8

Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight News, Roads, Ventnor

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

4 Comments on "Belgrave Road: Ground investigations underway to determine cause of retaining wall collapse"

newest oldest most voted
stevejc
FROM NOTIFICATIONS Isle of Wight News from On The Wight 1tShufponnsorced · Once the cause of the collapse is confirmed, repair work can begin and could be completed by the end of October, says Cllr Ian Ward Belgrave Road: Ground investigations underway to determine cause of retaining wall collapse ONTHEWIGHT.COM Belgrave Road: Ground investigations underway to determine cause of retaining wall collapse Once the cause of the… Read more »
Vote Up10Vote Down
2, March 2021 10:54 am
stevejc
Looks like I got carried away with Ctrl+C Some months ago at a Ventnor town council meeting I proposed that the council formerly contacted Island roads/the highways authority and requested that they investigate reopening belgrave Road for pedestrians only. The entire council saw this as a favourable proposition. Belgrave Road has been notoriously bad for pedestrians, particularly those on mobility scooters wheelchairs and prams. Reopening the road… Read more »
Vote Up10Vote Down
2, March 2021 10:56 am
carter

Ventnor is built on clay, it’s close to the sea and getting closer every day.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down
2, March 2021 10:06 am
Rhos yr Alarch

Glad something is being done at last, and very much hope remedial work can be done well before late October, which does not seem an ideal time to do it, weatherwise…

Vote Up00Vote Down
2, March 2021 11:28 am
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*