Residents fear for road after partial collapse of retaining wall in Ventnor (photos)

One resident said he’d been telling the Isle of Wight council about the problem for over 30 years. The road has been closed to traffic

Island Roads have closed the road

Belgrave Road in Ventnor has been closed falling a significant collapse of the retaining wall between the road and Esplanade Road below.

Cracks and distortion of the road surface have been evident for some time -a large puddle is always evident after rain – but these problems have increased significantly over the last couple of days.

Wall collapse and landslide
As the photos below show, a large chunk of the retaining wall has now collapsed and what is thought to be several tonnes of earth slipped down the bank.

The cracks in the road have become much more exaggerated and extended further than previously seen, with the footway becoming distorted.

Long-known problem
One resident on the road that OnTheWight spoke to said he’d been warning the Isle of Wight council about a problem being there for over 30 years.

Island Roads have closed the road from its junction with Alpine Road for 125 metres.

OnTheWight has contacted Island Roads and Isle of Wight council and will update once we hear back from them.

Close up of the landslide from Esplanade Road
Close up of the landslide from Belgrave Road
Context of the landslide from Esplanade Road
The road and footway directly above the landslide - looking east
The road and footway directly above the landslide

Thursday, 16th January, 2020 11:56am

By

stubo1

Another road shut for the foreseeable future whilst island road scratch there useless heads together. Engineer….plan…..construction company….open.
I give it 3 years until work starts!!

16, January 2020 12:14 pm
