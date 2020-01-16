Residents fear for road after partial collapse of retaining wall in Ventnor (photos)

Belgrave Road in Ventnor has been closed falling a significant collapse of the retaining wall between the road and Esplanade Road below.

Cracks and distortion of the road surface have been evident for some time -a large puddle is always evident after rain – but these problems have increased significantly over the last couple of days.

Wall collapse and landslide

As the photos below show, a large chunk of the retaining wall has now collapsed and what is thought to be several tonnes of earth slipped down the bank.

The cracks in the road have become much more exaggerated and extended further than previously seen, with the footway becoming distorted.

Long-known problem

One resident on the road that OnTheWight spoke to said he’d been warning the Isle of Wight council about a problem being there for over 30 years.

Island Roads have closed the road from its junction with Alpine Road for 125 metres.

OnTheWight has contacted Island Roads and Isle of Wight council and will update once we hear back from them.

Click on the images to see larger versions

Thanks to Tom and Lesley for the heads-up