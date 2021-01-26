Beware of fake NHS Covid-19 vaccination scam

Isle of Wight residents have been in touch with details of an email scam that is circulating in relation to Covid-19 vaccinations.

If you are genuinely invited for a Covid vaccination you will hear from your GP surgery.

News OnTheWight has seen two versions of the scam email, both including links (which you should not click on).

The first email states:

The NHS is performing selections for coronavirus vaccination on the basis of family genetics and medical history. You have been selected to receive a coronavirus vaccination. NOTE: The coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine is safe and effective. It gives you the best protection against coronavirus. Use this service to confirm your coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination. You will need to: * have 2 doses of the coronavirus vaccination at 2 appointments

* book both appointments at the same time

* get the 2nd dose 3 to 4 weeks after getting your 1st dose Who can use this service You can only use this service if you have received an e-mail/SMS regarding this invitation. You can not use this service for anyone other than yourself. You are also free to reject this invitation, your appointment will be issued to the next person in line in that case. Please confirm or reject your invitation by selecting an option below. >> NHS – Accept invitation ↣ >> NHS – Reject invitation ↣

The second has very similar wording and reads: