Beware of fake NHS Covid-19 vaccination scam

Covid-19 vaccination scam emails are circulating. Be aware of the scam and let others, who might be caught out by it, know to take care

Crop of the NHS Covid Scam email

Isle of Wight residents have been in touch with details of an email scam that is circulating in relation to Covid-19 vaccinations.

If you are genuinely invited for a Covid vaccination you will hear from your GP surgery.

News OnTheWight has seen two versions of the scam email, both including links (which you should not click on).

The first email states:

The NHS is performing selections for coronavirus vaccination on the basis of family genetics and medical history.

You have been selected to receive a coronavirus vaccination.

NOTE: The coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine is safe and effective. It gives you the best protection against coronavirus.

Use this service to confirm your coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination.

You will need to:

* have 2 doses of the coronavirus vaccination at 2 appointments
* book both appointments at the same time
* get the 2nd dose 3 to 4 weeks after getting your 1st dose

Who can use this service

You can only use this service if you have received an e-mail/SMS regarding this invitation. You can not use this service for anyone other than yourself.

You are also free to reject this invitation, your appointment will be issued to the next person in line in that case.

Please confirm or reject your invitation by selecting an option below.

>> NHS – Accept invitation ↣

>> NHS – Reject invitation ↣

The second has very similar wording and reads:

The NHS Covid Scam

1 Comment on "Beware of fake NHS Covid-19 vaccination scam"

Tamara
How cruel! Scammers prey on people’s lack of understanding of how things work in situation new to them. Perhaps the most shocking – the elderly woman who was injected by a doorstep scammer who charged her £160 for a fake Covid injection. Which? warns that scams are on the rise, by email, phone and on the doorstep. You can subscribe to Which? emails with information of the… Read more »
26, January 2021 11:00 am

