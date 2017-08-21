Binnel Studios welcome you to their Third Summer Exhibition

In case you’d missed our earlier feature about the upcoming event at Binnel Studios, we thought we’d share a reminder.

This coming bank holiday weekend, the wonderful artists at Binnel Studios – based in the former Isle of Wight Glassworks in deepest, but delightful St Lawrence – will be holding their Third Summer Exhibition.

There’ll be a veritable feast for the eyes with work from the now-eight fully-established artists working from Binnel Studios. You’ll be able to meet the artists and see where they work – featuring Molly Attrill; Matthew Chambers; Jane Cox; David Firmstone; Guido Oakley; Celia Wilkinson and two new artists since the last summer exhibition, Phil Capon and Amanda Wheeler.

Where and when

The exhibition is open between 11am – 4pm on Saturday 26th, Sunday 27th and Monday 28th August 2017.

If you are unfamiliar with St Lawrence, from Ventnor continue on the A3055 past Ventnor Botanic Garden until you reach Old Park Road (on your left) and then follow the signs for Binnel Studios.

Entry is free, but don’t forget to visit the cash-point first, because you might just fall in love with what you see.

Our thanks to Binnel Studios for sponsoring this event feature. They and other businesses taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

Image: © Used with the kind permission of Julian Winslow

Location map

View the location of this story.