A staggering £63m gambled on Isle of Wight high-stakes gaming machines in 2016

£63m was gambled and £2.9m was lost in FOBTs (Fixed Odds Betting Terminals) on the Isle of Wight last year according to figures published by Howard Reed of Landman Economics.

fobts

Data released by the Campaign for Fairer Gambling and the Stop the FOBTs Campaign reveals that staggering amounts of money is being gambled and lost in FOBTs (Fixed Odds Betting Terminals) on the Isle of Wight.

The campaign has released what they refer to as ‘best estimates’ (by Howard Reed of Landman Economics) about the amount of money being gambled on the touch screen electronic gaming machines found in betting shops across the Island.

The sort of games appearing on the FOBTs includes Roulette, Poker, Black Jack, slot games and virtual racing.

Up to £100 per spin can be bet every 20 seconds on casino games.

FOBT Data for the Isle of Wight

Number of betting shops15
Number of FOBTs55
Cash inserted in 2016£11,756,743
Amount gambled in 2016£63,208,292
Amount lost in 2016£2,939,186
Cumulative amount lost 2008-2016£19,912,545

Campaign for Fairer Gambling
According to their Website, the Campaign for Fairer Gambling “wants the maximum stake on FOBTs reduced to £2 spin to bring them in line with all other gaming machines in the UK”.

They say they’re aiming to gather public support to put pressure on the Government to take action on the “crack cocaine of gambling” – which are available in betting shops on every high street.

Find out more by visiting their Website.

Source: Jim Waterson – Buzzfeed

Image: chingster23 under CC BY 2.0

.

