Data released by the Campaign for Fairer Gambling and the Stop the FOBTs Campaign reveals that staggering amounts of money is being gambled and lost in FOBTs (Fixed Odds Betting Terminals) on the Isle of Wight.

The campaign has released what they refer to as ‘best estimates’ (by Howard Reed of Landman Economics) about the amount of money being gambled on the touch screen electronic gaming machines found in betting shops across the Island.

The sort of games appearing on the FOBTs includes Roulette, Poker, Black Jack, slot games and virtual racing.

Up to £100 per spin can be bet every 20 seconds on casino games.

FOBT Data for the Isle of Wight



Number of betting shops 15 Number of FOBTs 55 Cash inserted in 2016 £11,756,743 Amount gambled in 2016 £63,208,292 Amount lost in 2016 £2,939,186 Cumulative amount lost 2008-2016 £19,912,545

Campaign for Fairer Gambling

According to their Website, the Campaign for Fairer Gambling “wants the maximum stake on FOBTs reduced to £2 spin to bring them in line with all other gaming machines in the UK”.

They say they’re aiming to gather public support to put pressure on the Government to take action on the “crack cocaine of gambling” – which are available in betting shops on every high street.

Find out more by visiting their Website.

Source: Jim Waterson – Buzzfeed

Image: chingster23 under CC BY 2.0