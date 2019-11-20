Bob Seely lists his achievements as Isle of Wight MP and plans if re-elected

Although OnTheWight announced in September that Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, had been re-selected, it was just this week that he launched his re-election campaign.

Bob presented his campaign to supporters in Shanklin saying “there was a clear choice on the Island between Conservatives and Labour”.

Speaking at the launch, Bob said,

“The reaction I have had on the doorsteps over recent months is clear – we need to get Brexit done and then deliver on the public’s priorities: health, education, the environment and the police.”

Seely: “Getting Brexit done”

He went on to add,

“It’s been a huge privilege to represent you all in Parliament. “This is one of the most significant elections in our lifetime. A vote for me, Bob Seely, is a vote to get Brexit done and to deliver for our Island. “Another hung Parliament or Jeremy Corbyn as PM means more Brexit uncertainty – in fact it may mean no Brexit, and maybe no Britain. This election is a two-horse race between Conservatives under Boris Johnson and Labour under Jeremy Corbyn. “It’s a choice between getting Brexit done and delivering for both Britain and the Island – or a Labour Party led by a man who is not fit to lead the country.”

Achievements as MP

Bob listed his achievements as:

The future of Sandown School – by getting the Department for Education to intervene. This was done with the support of the Sandown community and local councillors.

Priority status for the Island from the Arts Council, to help future funding bids.

For the first time in our history, a recognition from Whitehall (specifically the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government) that there are additional costs associated with providing public services on the Island. Essentially this means that the Isle of Wight is ‘recognised’ as an island by Government.

Tens of millions of pounds in funding to guarantee the long-term future of Ryde Railway Pier – about £20 million.

The award of £48 million additional capital investment for St Mary’s Hospital, and the NHS on the Island. This was achieved by working with the Isle of Wight NHS Trust – and supporting their campaign in Westminster & Whitehall.

The future of Island Line – with £26 million (the first significant investment for over 50 years) – which was achieved by working with the Council, the Local Enterprise Partnership, the Department of Transport and South Western Railway.

The future of shipbuilding on the Island – and specifically in East Cowes – by ensuring that the Council buys the Venture Quays site, at good value to the local taxpayer.

A commitment from the new Prime Minister (Boris Johnson) to work with me to deliver an Island Deal – to secure fair funding for public services (given the additional costs associated with the Island).

Top priorities

If re-elected, Bob said he would focus on: