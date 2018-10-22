Details of Isle of Wight MP’s overseas trips and expenses so far

There’s a focus on paid-for overseas trips that MPs across the country have taken and who has paid for them. Here are the details of those declared by the Isle of Wight’s MP to date.

With the focus on how much Saudi Arabia has spent on paying for MPs to visit their country, the BBC widened the focus to analyse the whole of Parliament’s expenses register to see how much has been spent on each MP on foreign trips.

Among the results is the Isle of Wight’s MP, Robert Seely. He’s far from the top of the list in amount spent or trips taken.

Three trips
The BBC list two trips in their date range (2 May 2016 and 18 June 2018), one to Bahrain and another to what is described as the ‘Israel/Palestinian territories’.

Outside the dates OnTheWight has found only one other trip in the publicly-accessible Expenses register.

The official details from Parliament’s expenses register are listed below.

Seely: Too busy to take advantage of invitations
Bob told OnTheWight,

“I generally don’t take advantage of the many invitations to travel because I am too busy in my work on the Island and in Parliament, where I hold more meetings with ministers than almost any other backbench MP.

“If I feel a visit is worthwhile or important, I will take it and I have done so occasionally since I was elected 18 months ago, particularly since being elected to the Foreign Affairs Committee.

“For example, I made a short visit to the Turkish/Syria border to meet with Syrian doctors dealing with the horrific Syrian war this summer, and to hear from them why hospitals were being deliberately targeted. Before that I visited Israel and the West Bank to hear from both Jewish and Palestinian inhabitants. I also visited the Ukrainian front line and Bahrain in the Gulf to understand Saudi/Iranian tensions.

“These are issues of concern to some constituents. They also come up in debate and are voted on. I believe that MPs should speak from a position of knowledge.

“These trips came at no cost to the taxpayer and are funded in a transparent way.”

Israel/Palestinian territories trip

Name of donor/s (1) Medical Aid for Palestinians and the (2) Conservative Friends of Israel Ltd, both based in London.
Address of donor/s (1) 33a Islington Park Street, London N1 1QB (2) PO Box 72288, London SW1P 9LB
Estimate of the probable value (or amount of any donation)(1) Flights, accommodation, food and transport £960 (2) accommodation, airport transfer and hospitality £500
Destination of visitWest Bank and Israel
Dates of visit11 – 18 February 2018
Purpose of visitFact finding visit organised by the Council for Arab-British Understanding, Medical Aid for Palestinians and Conservative Friends of Israel.
Registered01 March 2018

Bahrain trip

Name of donor/sBahrain Embassy
Address of donor/s2 Upper Brook St, London W1K 6PA
Estimate of the probable value (or amount of any donation)Travel and accommodation with a value of £2,950
Destination of visitKingdom of Bahrain
Dates of visit5-8 April 2018
Purpose of visitTo attend the opening of the UK/Bahrain Naval base, meet with Government Ministers, Members of the Federal National Council and senior business figures, in order to build on the bilateral relationship.
Registered04 May 2018

Turkey trip

Name of donor/sSyria Relief
Address of donor/sAdvocates House, 4 Market Street, Denton M34 2XW
Estimate of the probable value (or amount of any donation)Flights £655; hotel in Anatakya £37; hotel in Gaziantep £37; total value £729
Destination of visitAntakya and Gaziantep, Turkey
Dates of visit18 – 20 July 2018
Purpose of visitTo visit health facilities and hospitals provided by Syria Relief and the Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations (UOSSM) and visit a surgical skills training course provided by the David Nott Foundation together with Syria relief and UOSSM.
Registered13 September 2018

Monday, 22nd October, 2018 2:05pm

By

2 Comments on "Details of Isle of Wight MP's overseas trips and expenses so far"

Mr Magoo

Of all the places to which Bob Seely has been invited he has chosen some tricky hotspots to learn first hand the problems faced and has not gone on sunshine or skiing ‘jollies’ favoured by some MPs. Areas such as the Turkish/Syria border, Ukraine and West Bank reveal the serious intent behind his foreign travel.

22, October 2018 5:29 pm
holdmyheadinmyhands

At least we can all see where his real political direction is taking him. Foreign office I would imagine

22, October 2018 5:36 pm
