Bob Seely spoke in favour of regular Covid-19 testing for NHS staff but then voted against it. Here’s what he said when News OnTheWight asked him why

After Islanders were confused why Bob Seely said he wants regular Covid-19 testing for NHS staff, then voted against it the same day, News OnTheWight got in touch to find out why. Here’s his reply

Last Wednesday Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, spoke in the House about the importance of Covid-19 testing for NHS and care home staff, saying, “The more we can test staff—fortnightly, if not weekly—the better”.

He then voted against a motion calling for weekly testing for NHS and care home staff, proposed by Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Jon Ashworth.

Some readers found these actions as contradictory and commented via social media on Mr Seely’s press release where he praised NHS and care home staff.

Seely: Political stunts
News OnTheWight asked Bob Seely why he’d chosen to vote that way. He called on Friday morning and said it was because he didn’t support these things as they are ‘political stunts’.

We explained our question was posed from our readers’ point of view, many of whom were confused by what they saw as his contradictory actions.

Seely: No-one else is interested
Seely appeared dismissive, replying that “no-one else was interested”.

Adding that no other journalists ask him about these things because, “they are the minutiae of Westminster”.

Seely: “Designed to mislead people”
When we finished the conversation, Bob’s office forwarded his line, in which he said,

“Testing of healthcare staff is an important issue and I am in favour of the NHS staff testing policy as advised by the Chief Medical Officer.

“The motion put forward by the Labour Party was designed to mislead people. The Labour motion does not address the practical issues associated with weekly blanket testing. The Government is giving careful consideration to these factors and the likely benefits, or not, that testing achieves. Decisions are based on facts.”

middling

Remember this guy was preaching about the importance of social distancing and then attended a far-right party, so his hypocrisy really shouldn’t be surprising to anyone.

Rupert Besley
Well, I, for one, am interested. And so is our family member who works as an NHS nurse in London. Along with her colleagues, she would like to know why Conservative MPs voted this down. And for the record, and while here on this subject, I am still interested to know the answers to OTW’s 8 simple questions about the tracing app that the Government continues not… Read more »
stillaspiring

It still sounds contradictory to me. Perhaps testing isn’t as effective as Bob Seely first thought or at least his party is looking into this. I’d like a better explanation please.

newman

So must we conclude that HalfSausageBob will not vote for any Labour motion, on the grounds that Labour cannot be seen to be acting sensibly?

eastc

BBQ Bob is showing just how two-faced he is. He cannot be trusted to represent the island. He is a Tory carpetbagger who deserves to face the consequences of his self serving actions.

lauque

How dare he — LABOUR attempts to mislead the country????? This government has extremely limited acquaintance with ‘facts’ and no grasp at all of ‘practical issues’. Its latest demonstration of world-beating flubbery was managing to buy the wrong type of satellite, FFS!

newman

Seems to me that Bob’s gaslighting us.

fedupbritain

“The minutiae of Westminster.” How patronising is that?

