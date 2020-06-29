Bob Seely spoke in favour of regular Covid-19 testing for NHS staff but then voted against it. Here’s what he said when News OnTheWight asked him why

Last Wednesday Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, spoke in the House about the importance of Covid-19 testing for NHS and care home staff, saying, “The more we can test staff—fortnightly, if not weekly—the better”.

He then voted against a motion calling for weekly testing for NHS and care home staff, proposed by Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Jon Ashworth.

Some readers found these actions as contradictory and commented via social media on Mr Seely’s press release where he praised NHS and care home staff.

Seely: Political stunts

News OnTheWight asked Bob Seely why he’d chosen to vote that way. He called on Friday morning and said it was because he didn’t support these things as they are ‘political stunts’.

We explained our question was posed from our readers’ point of view, many of whom were confused by what they saw as his contradictory actions.

Seely: No-one else is interested

Seely appeared dismissive, replying that “no-one else was interested”.

Adding that no other journalists ask him about these things because, “they are the minutiae of Westminster”.

Seely: “Designed to mislead people”

When we finished the conversation, Bob’s office forwarded his line, in which he said,