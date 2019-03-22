Bob Seely standing firm behind Theresa May on Brexit – To a mixed reception

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely took to Twitter to make it clear that he is still backing the Prime Minister on her approach to Brexit.

At 11:34am on Thursday, the morning after Theresa May addressed to the public from 10 Downing Street, Mr Seely tweeted:

I agree with @10DowningStreet. Parliament IS trying to block the mandate. If MPs are furious with the PM, I am NOT one of them, and I am frankly fed up with those MPs trying to block #Brexit. Get.On.With.It!

Mixed reception

Unsurprisingly, with its connection to Brexit, reactions from the public were mixed.

The Tweet has received 73 Likes, 25 Retweets and 60 Tweet responses (at time of publishing).

While some agreed with him, the majority of responses to his Tweet have been unsupportive of his position – and they are mixed between people who want to stay in the EU and others who want to leave.

Some criticised Parliament for blocking the ‘Will of the people’, suggesting that the MP needs to think carefully about his actions, or face a backlash at the ballot box in any future election.

Others were pushing for no extension of Article 50, seeking to exit under WTO rules.