Bob Seely’s non-vote on the Brexit extension

The details of this week’s Parliamentary vote on the extension of Brexit

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

Houses of parliament

Tuesday this week (9th) saw the latest Brexit vote in the House of Commons.

Under the title ‘Section 1 of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2019’, it was introduced by the Conservative government’s Solicitor General, Robert Buckland. He opened:

“That this House agrees for the purposes of section 1 of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2019 to the Prime Minister seeking an extension of the period specified in Article 50(3) of the Treaty on European Union to a period ending on 30 June 2019.”

Three opening points
Followed by three points he gave as his reasoning:

  • “First, the Government did not want to be in this position. I do not say that in the spirit of seeking to attribute blame to people, but in a moment of solemn reflection it is important that we acknowledge where we find ourselves.”
  • “Secondly, it is clear that the House is not willing to leave without a deal. “
  • “Thirdly, nobody who respects the outcome of the referendum could wish the UK to participate in the European Parliament elections, nearly three years after our country voted to leave the institutions of the European Union. However, if the UK remains a member state on 23 May, that is what it will be legally required to do.”

Bob Seely didn’t speak in the hour and a half long debate.

Hansard has the details of the whole debate.

The Vote
The vote was taken and passed with 420 votes in favour and 110 against.

Bob Seely didn’t vote. In total 80 Conservative MP didn’t vote, joining 18 Labour MPs.

131 Conservatives voted for Aye, 97 No. 223 Labour votes Aye, 3 for No.

Update
Last night there was an agreement between the Conservative Government on behalf of the UK and the EU to extend Article 50 to a new deadline of 31st October.

Image: jasonwharam under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 12th April, 2019 10:03am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mEI

Filed under: Featured, Government, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Bob Seely’s non-vote on the Brexit extension"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
attilathepun

We voted to leave and it is obvious that the Government is refusing to take us out.
MPs should be voting against anything that doesn’t involve leaving. That includes the Customs Union, an extension, the Withdrawal Agreement.

Vote Up4-2Vote Down
12, April 2019 11:23 am
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*