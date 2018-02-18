Body discovered in search for missing Isle of Wight woman

Our thoughts are with family and friends as police share details of the discovery of a body in the search for missing Ryde woman.

Yesterday (Saturday) officers searching for a missing woman from the Isle of Wight were made aware of the discovery of a body in Sussex.

The body was discovered on the shore in Bosham.

The family of missing 42-year-old Joanna Orpin have been informed of the discovery. Formal identification procedures are still ongoing.

At this time the death is being treated as unexplained.

The family have requested privacy at this difficult time.

