Book in for an adrenaline hit by skydiving for Age UK

Elisha shares this latest news on behalf of Age UK Isle of Wight. Ed

Age UK Isle of Wight (Age UKIW) are calling for adventurous fundraisers to take on the incredible challenge of a sponsored tandem skydive from over 12,000ft!

The jump, going from Sandown Airport on Tuesday 11th July, will offer each jumper an unrivalled aerial view of the Isle of Wight.

120 miles per hour

Each skydiver will experience up to 45 seconds of freefall adrenaline, at speeds approaching 120 miles per hour, followed by a four to five minute canopy ride back down to earth.

Tick something off your bucket list

Elisha Leachman, Age UKIW’s Fundraising Manager, said:

“This is a great way to tick something off your bucket list. Last year our amazing skydivers raised over £6,000 to support local older people, and we’d love to beat that target this year. “We’re incredibly grateful to all of the skydivers who have registered already and we hope others will join them to and raise some much needed funds for a local charity. “As a completely local and independent charity all support we receive stays on the Island to support older people within our communities to live happier, healthier and more connected lives.”

Book now

Interested fundraisers can secure their seat in the plane today with an £80 deposit and a commitment to reach a minimum sponsorship / fundraising target of £400 for Age UKIW.

To find out more about skydiving for Age UKIW, and to register to take part in, please visit the Website.

Or contact the Age UKIW Fundraising Department by calling: (01983) 525282 or email: fundraising@ageukiw.org.uk.