Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 26th April 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Newport Street
Location: at Station Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Newport Street)
26 April — 27 April
Suspension of one-way
Name: Newport Street
Location: at Station Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Newport Street)
26 April — 27 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 26 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: On The Footway On Brading Road Adjacent To Neutrik Uk
Works description: Argus Install. Install Ucu.
Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK)Limited
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
27 April — 27 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 120 Yards South Of Cothey Way
Works description: Technicians To Access Cabinets For Maintenance Works. Traffic To Be Managed With Two Way Lights With A Walkway In The Road For Pedestrians. 0930hrs – 1530hrs Only.
Responsibility for works: O2 (UK) Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 26 April
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Sandown : 157 Avenue Road : Avenue Road-Sandown
Works description: Rebed Surface Water M/H Cover
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Church Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 28 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shanklin : O/S No 58 : Church Road-Shanklin
Works description: Supply/ Install New Fire Hydrant Frame/Cover
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 28 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Cowes : O/S 286 : Newport Road-Cowes – 13871
Works description: Excavate/ Investigate Within The Footway For A Possible Collapsed Pipe
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Newport Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
27 April — 08 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Niton: From Rectory Road To Laceys Lane (Ml530092): Newport Road-Niton
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newport Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 27 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Opposite Hall On Newport St To Junction High St Ryde Isle Of Wight Po33 2qy
Works description: These Works Are For Openreach To Fulfil A Request From A Business Customer To Provide A New Major Cable. Could You Accommodate An Early Start For These Works? We Would Like To Go For The Night Of 26/04/17 Between 21:00 – 06:00.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3331 Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 28 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Wootton : On The Ferry Bound Side Of The C/Way At You Turn Into Fishbourne Lane From Kite Hill : Fishbourne Lane-Woott
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Military Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 28 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Brighstone : Appx 60m Before The Entrance To Brightstone Holiday Camp On The Fwtr Bound Side Of The C/Way : Military R
Works description: Patch Repair To Remove Ridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Military Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 28 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Freshwater : R500 & R501 : Military Road—Military Road-Freshwater
Works description: Geotechnical Readings
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 28 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Freshwater : On The Mini Roundabout Just Past The Afton Road Giveway Marking On The Town Bound Side Of The C/Way : Sch
Works description: Replace Manhole Cover
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Terminus Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
27 April — 02 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Cowes : Opp 7 – 12 Trafalgar Court (O/S Griffin Hse Car Park). Trafalgar Court 34 Terminus Road : Terminus Road-Cowes
Works description: Rebed Manhole In The Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Whiteoak Lane, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 28 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Porchfield : This Ditch Is Actually Located Further Down The Road Than Highlighted On The Inspection Sheet – See Attach
Works description: Ditch Requires Digging Out
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Whitwell Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 28 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Godshill : Opp No 1 Sr. Catherines View, Whitwell Road, Godshill. : Whitwell Road-Godshill
Works description: Repair Tarmac Around Bt Cover
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 28 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Toll Bar Cottage ,Wilmingham Lane , Freshwater,Iow.
Works description: – Test Hole To Locate & Repair Leak On 6″ Pvc Water Main Before The Road Is Resurfaced.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055,A3054 St Thomas Square, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 16 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: James House
Works description: Scaff. App. James House, St Thomas Square, Ryde – 26/04 – 16/05
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 9-13 Pier Street.
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Blackpan Close, Lake, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 05 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Lake : Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Merrie Gardens, Ml 461385 : Blackpan Close-Lake
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Lake
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Car Park Moa Place, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 28 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Freshwater : At The Entrance Of The Car Park. (Cp020) : Adj Entance (Chip&Pin)
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Coronation Gardens, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 10 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Shanklin : Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Green Lane To Princes Way, 210m, Ml 440244 : Coronation Gardens-Sha
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Esplanade, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 28 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Sandown : Opposite High Flats (Ml 441200) : Adj Column 2
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Field Lane, St Helens, Isle Of Wight
26 April — 28 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: The Conifers Field Lane St. Helens, Ryde, Iow
Works description: Renew Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
27 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 55 Gunville Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Stop Tap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
27 April — 03 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 16-18 High Street Yarmouth.
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hill Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
27 April — 04 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Between 1 And Arundela On Hill Street, Sandown
Works description: Dig To Construct New Chamber In F/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Milton Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
27 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 9 Milton Road , Cowes, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Renew Stop Tap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
27 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 44 Newnham Road , Ryde, Isle Of Wight .
Works description: Install Water Connection For New House.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
27 April — 08 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 9-13
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footwayto Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Rectory Drive, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
27 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Wootton : Between Bridgeway And Rectory Drive 37m, Ml 344409 : Rectory Drive-Wootton
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
27 April — 10 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Lloyds Bank
Works description: Scaff. App. Lloyds, Regent Street – 27/04 – 10/05
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Johns Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
27 April — 29 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 7 St. Johns Avenue, Ryde
Works description: O-Dig Patch Liner To Main Sewer In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
27 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: At J/W Ratcliffe Avenue On Swanmore Road
Works description: These Works Are For The Essential Upgrading Of Existing Communications Equipment. Works Are Inside The Existing Cabinets Only These Works Will Not Require Excavation Located Soley In The Footway
Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK)Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wednesday, 26th April, 2017 6:46am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2feq
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓