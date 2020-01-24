The Boundary Commission Review, recommending two MPs for the Isle of Wight, could be scrapped

Earlier this month several national newspapers stated the Government was about to ditch the Boundary Commission Review – aimed at reducing the number of MPs from 650 to 600 – in favour of a new review.

After years of consultations and hard work by those involved with the Review, in September 2018, the Boundary Commission for England published its final recommendations for new parliamentary constituency boundaries (not to be confused with local council boundaries).

This included a recommendation for the Isle of Wight – the largest constituency in the country – to have two MPs.

Seely: Current boundaries are rather historic and need to be updated

OnTheWight approached Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, to ask what he thought of the news.

He told OnTheWight,