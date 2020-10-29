Breakdown of all Isle of Wight age groups with positive Coronavirus tests

Covid-19 is hitting all ages on the Isle of Wight — with three under-fours getting the virus.

Statistics published by Public Health England, show Coronavirus cases on the Isle of Wight have been recorded in every five-year age group between 0 and 90+ in the last seven months, since the virus started.

Positive tests for children and young people

Figures produced for the period from 4th March up until 23rd October show three cases have been found in children aged between 0 to four and two in five to nine-year-olds.

In children and teenagers, six cases have been identified in 10 to 14-year-olds, but 28 found in 15 to 19-year-olds.

20 to 24-year-olds

The biggest number of cases found in one age group under 50 was in the 20 to 24-year-olds were 40 cases has been found.

Either 30 or more than 30 cases have been recorded in every five-year age category between 25 and 49.

50+

The first positive case identified on the Island on 4th March was found in someone aged between 55 and 59.

Cases of people in their 50s show 85 people have tested positive for the virus, compared to only 65 cases in people in their 60s and 57 in the 70 to 79 age range.

Between the ages of 80 to 89, 91 cases had been recorded.

The most cases have been recorded in the 90+ age category with 54 positive tests, with the second-highest totals in those aged 85 to 89.

Largest group

Despite warnings older people may be more likely to get the virus, more cases have been found in people aged 0 to 59 than 60+, with 325 cases to 267.

On one day in April, 34 positive cases were recorded — with 18 confirmed cases in the 0 to 59 age category and 16 in the over 60s.

Three cases have been unassigned to age groups.

Since this data release, the total number of coronavirus cases on the Isle of Wight has surpassed 600.

Age range Total cases

(up to

23 Oct) Total 592 0-4 3 5-9 2 10-14 6 15-19 28 20-24 40 25-29 33 30-34 30 35-39 33 40-44 32 45-49 30 50-54 42 55-59 43 60-64 38 65-69 27 70-74 25 75-79 32 80-84 42 85-89 49 90+ 54 Unassigned 3

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Mufid Majnun under CC BY 2.0