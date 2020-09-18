Business leaders sought for Solent LEP Skills Advisory Panel

The Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) is seeking two business leaders to join the Solent Skills Advisory Panel.

The Solent LEP is a business-led collaboration between private, public and education sectors, where influential private and public sector leaders act as champions for their area’s economic success.

Aimed at driving economic growth and creation of local jobs

Alongside the LEPs immediate work to support businesses and the recovery of the Solent area from the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the LEP is responsible for determining local economic priorities and undertaking activities aimed at driving economic growth and the creation of local jobs.

The LEP established a Skills Advisory Panel in 2019 which brings local employers, skills providers and other key stakeholders together, to share knowledge on skills and labour market needs. The Panel is helping to enhance the Solent LEPs understanding and ability to address key local skills challenges, ensuring the Solent has a skilled workforce for future ambitions.

Randall: Ensuring we build on progress

Rachael Randall, Solent LEP Board Lead for Skills said:

“Skills are at the very heart of the Solent LEP’s ambition for recovery, growth and prosperity and we have already invested more than £30m to enhance employer-led skills provision across the area. “The Skills Advisory Panel plays a critical role in ensuring that we build on this progress, moving forward with the development of a new skills strategy and action plan for the area.”

The LEP is especially interested in hearing from senior business leaders working in sectors including: Life Science and Healthcare; Transport and Logistics; and Clean/Green Technology.

Applications will close at 23:59 on Friday 9th October 2020.

Further information and a recruitment pack can be found on the Website or email [email protected]

News shared by Bex on behalf of Solent LEP. Ed

Image: Drew Beamer under CC BY 2.0