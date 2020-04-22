Businesses thanked for releasing Special Constables to help with Covid-19 outbreak

Hampshire Constabulary is thanking employers for allowing Special Constables to help with our response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As forces up and down the country face unprecedented times, our Special Constables have volunteered more than 4,000 hours of their time to help us on the frontline protecting the public.

But this has only been possible because their employers have allowed them time off from their day jobs – something which we do not take for granted.

A voluntary role that carries full police powers

The role of a Special Constable is a voluntary role, which carries full police powers. They provide a valuable service to the public, working alongside their regular police colleagues responding to ongoing incidents.

Specials are given extensive training from the Constabulary to prepare them for the role and are now playing a vital role in engaging, explaining and encouraging local communities to follow the Government’s guidance in place to protect the NHS and save lives.

4,380 operational hours during 547 shifts

Since the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent Government measures (23rd March – 20th April) members of the Special Constabulary have completed more than 4,380 operational hours during 547 shifts.

Assistant Chief Constable, Scott Chilton, said:

“We are very grateful and would like to place on record our thanks, for the support of employers who are releasing members of their staff so they can fulfil their roles as Special Constables during these unprecedented times. “As a constabulary we have developed detailed plans to ensure we can adapt and change our response as is necessary to meet the needs of our communities as this pandemic continues. “So it is a great comfort to know that so many employers are willing to show their support by allowing our Special Constables to take to the frontline when we need to call upon them. Thank you. “Special Constables play a vital role in our force throughout the year and we are very lucky to have such dedicated people across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight ready to serve when they are needed most. “Unprecedented times requires unprecedented action and we know there are a lot of people who are ready to help should we need it. “There is a tremendous amount of community spirit out there and I would like to thank you all for doing what you can to help.”

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed

Image: westmidlandspolice under CC BY 2.0