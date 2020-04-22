Unravelled Learning have developed downloadable history activity packs for kids during lockdown

If you are looking for more ways to engage and inspire your kids during Coronavirus lockdown, Holly Medland Lees has stepped up with some new downloadable history packs

Holly usually run hands-on interactive history and outdoor workshops for kids, but has been busy developing some downloadable history activity packs, most of which will be free during the lockdown to give people something a bit different to try out at home.

Holly says,

“These packs all have a bit of historic background information and a related craft or experiment for children to try out and can be found on on the Unravelled Learning Website. “I will also be adding quick, simple activity ideas on my Facebook Page, all to do with history, traditional skills and folklore.”

Currently on offer are packs on Egyptians, Ancient China and Anglo Saxons. Visit the Website or Facebook Page to find out more.