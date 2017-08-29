Busy Sandown road to close for emergency utility works

Road closure starts from 7pm tonight (Tuesday) and could last up to five days, depending on how quickly utility works take to complete.

road ahead closed

Beachfield Road in Sandown has been closed at the junction between New Street and Broadway Road.

The section of road has been closed for emergency utility repair works.

Light traffic will be diverted via New Street, whilst HGVs will be diverted via Avenue Road and Broadway.

The closure will come into effect from 7pm tonight (Tuesday 29th August) and will remain in place until the works are completed.

Tuesday, 29th August, 2017 4:46pm

