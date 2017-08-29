23 year old woman’s jaw broken in Kasbah toilet assault. Can you help?

A woman is being sought by the police after an assault on Saturday just past, that ended up with a 23-year old woman’s jaw being broken, after she was attacked from behind.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Kasbah - Google Maps

This in from Hampshire Constabulary, in their own words – Ed.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman suffered a fractured jaw in an assault on the Isle of Wight.

Between 11pm and 11.45pm on Saturday 26 August, the 23-year-old victim was in the toilet area in Kasbah on Union Street, Ryde, when she was approached from behind and assaulted by another woman.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to her jaw as a result.

Description of attacker
The woman alleged to have committed the assault has been described as white with long blonde dreadlocks.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information regarding the circumstances leading up to the assault.

Get in touch
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44170331438, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Location map
View the location of this story.

Tuesday, 29th August, 2017 3:39pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fB8

Filed under: Featured, Ryde, Isle of Wight

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*