23 year old woman’s jaw broken in Kasbah toilet assault. Can you help?

This in from Hampshire Constabulary, in their own words – Ed.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman suffered a fractured jaw in an assault on the Isle of Wight.

Between 11pm and 11.45pm on Saturday 26 August, the 23-year-old victim was in the toilet area in Kasbah on Union Street, Ryde, when she was approached from behind and assaulted by another woman.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to her jaw as a result.

Description of attacker

The woman alleged to have committed the assault has been described as white with long blonde dreadlocks.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information regarding the circumstances leading up to the assault.

Get in touch

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44170331438, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Location map

