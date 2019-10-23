Call for Cllr Ward’s resignation over floating bridge fiasco

As reported by OnTheWight on Tuesday morning, the Cowes Floating Bridge continues to make staggering losses, despite just five years ago making a profit of £120,000 per annum.

Details of the mammoth losses made each year since the ‘new, more efficient’ bridge was introduced was reported by OnTheWight and picked up by other media on the Island.

IWC: The subject of ongoing legal advice

In response a council spokesperson said:

“Any additional subsidy in recent years represents the council’s commitment to maintaining the link between East and West Cowes while it attempts to resolve challenges with the new vessel. “The council has not hidden from these challenges and the costs incurred in fixing them. Both continue to be the subject of ongoing legal advice. “In the meantime, the council will do all it can to support the service for the communities of East and West Cowes and is sure the number of users will continue to rise as people start to recognise the service’s reliability and availability.”

‘Secret service approach’

However, Cllr Karl Love, East Cowes ward councillor, has been a vocal critic of what he describes as the council’s ‘secret service approach’ and has branded the financial losses ‘unacceptable.’

He said:

“Any right-minded business manager would identify the current operation is not viable or sustainable and would look to be making significant changes and decisions about its operation and future. “This is an essential service to business and Island people. It’s been turned from a profit making service to one that makes big losses, yet Cllrs Dave Stewart and Ian Ward claim it’s a ‘good reliable service’ — which is contrary to the evidence. “What is this administration not telling us? What continues to drive them, pressing on with this failed model of operation and design?”

Call for resignation

Cllr Love said transport cabinet member Cllr Ward should resign over the failures.

He said:

“He has made too many promises. We have received every kind of explanation but still no solutions. “With some personal regret, I ask Cllr Ward to step down from his governance of the transport and infrastructure cabinet portfolio.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh