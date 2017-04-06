Call for Islanders to support youngsters at Ryde Arena protest today

A spur of the moment protest outside Ryde Arena is taking place today (Thursday) with an appeal to parents and supporters to join the Isle of Wight youngsters.

Two weeks ago, Ryde Arena Community Action Group (RACAG) lodged their interest in being treated as a potential bidder for the venue.

Contractors have over the last week been in the process of stripping the Community Asset (see some of the photos below), raising concerns that it would make the building unviable for the community to take over without spending vast amounts of money to replace vital equipment.

Spur of the moment protest

Nichola Roe from the RACAG managing committee has been in touch with details of the last minute protest.

She said,

“I wanted to let you know that following the disturbing and highly suspicious destructive activity going on inside Ryde Arena, we have arranged for the Synchronised skaters to hold their off-ice practice outside the building at 4.30pm this afternoon in protest of the apparent wanton destruction of their lost facility. “The Junior Raiders are also due to train after us at 6.30pm, they’re bringing their hockey goal nets etc.”

Nichola went on to say,

“During our last protest outside the offices of AEW in February, the company called the police to ask for the children to be removed. “We’re inviting parents and supporters to join us and bring placards etc to help raise the profile of this spur of the moment protest.”

Click on images to see larger version





Location map

View the location of this story.