Call for Rights of Way budget to be increased

Jonathan Bacon shares this latest news on behalf of the Island Independents group of councillors. Ed

Rodney Downer, Independent Councillor for Godshill and Wroxall, proposed a motion at the last full Isle of Wight Council meeting in September that the Council should recognise the Island’s footpath network as ‘a vital resource for the Island’ supporting the local economy and providing health benefits for residents. The motion was passed unanimously at the meeting.

More money needed

It was agreed that a further proposal by Councillor Downer that this support should be advanced by reconsidering the budget allocation to maintain and support Rights of Way would be referred to the Council’s Cabinet.

This proposal is due to be considered at the Cabinet meeting taking place on Thursday 9th November.

Councillor Rodney Downer said:

“I was pleased that my original motion was supported by Councillors. Our footpath network is enjoyed by residents as well as being a major attraction to tourists visiting the Island. I have been in discussion with many local people and groups who support and promote walking on the Isle of Wight. “I recognise that money is short but this is an area where a small amount of investment will reap rewards for both the economy and health and allow money to be both saved and generated elsewhere.”

Small investment can yield 20-fold return

Councillor Downer’s proposal has received support from many of those who benefit from and support the Rights of Way network.

David Howarth of the Ramblers Association said

“We are blessed with some of the finest countryside in England. We know that people walking on the Island generate a good income for landowners and businesses. A small investment in our Rights of Way can yield a 20 fold return.”

Exceptional rights of way network

Mark Earp of the Isle of Wight Local Access Forum said:

“The Isle of Wight has a world-class, rights of way network which is recognised by many informative publications and tourism bodies as being exceptional. However, to retain this high standard, proper statutory funding needs to be in place to maintain the network. “An increase in statutory funding will also be required as the Government’s flagship National coastal path comes into being, increasing the size of the Islands Rights of Way network.”

Hoping for Cabinet support

Councillor Rodney Downer added: