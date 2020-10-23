Call for volunteer readers at Isle of Wight primary schools

John McLagan, Schoolreaders Ambassador for the Isle of Wight shares this appeal for volunteers. Ed

The negative effect of Covid and lockdown has further affected the literacy level in our primary schools.

Last year, one in four children across England were unable to reach the Government’s expected standard of reading at the age of 11 (Source: 2019 Key Stage 2 Reading Assessment), meaning that these children are unable to make the most of their secondary education.

Many schools struggle to find the resources to help children who may be falling behind the rest of the class with their reading skills. Parents also find it hard to spare the time to read with their children, or simply their circumstances make it too difficult.

Volunteers matched with local schools

Currently Schoolreaders have over 1,120 volunteers operating in 570 partner schools throughout England.

We recruit volunteers from the local community and match them up with existing partner schools or otherwise new schools are approached to find the best fit.

No experience is needed, just a good command of the English Language and an hour or two to spare every week during term time.

Our volunteers often find it as rewarding as the children they help.

Get in touch

All volunteers need to do is to complete an online application via the Schoolreaders Website or call the Schoolreaders team on (01234)924 222.