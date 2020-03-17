Call for ‘healthy young’ volunteers to deliver medicines to isolated residents

An Isle of Wight pharmacy is calling on “healthy young people” to help deliver medicines to those who are self-isolating

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Pharmacy signs

A call has been put out on the Isle of Wight for “healthy young people” to volunteer at their local pharmacies to help with medicine deliveries.

Day Lewis Pharmacy in Shanklin say their delivery services cannot cover the increase in demand from the self-isolating.

They say they can’t pay anyone, but are relying on good will.

Please call Helen at Day Lewis Pharmacy in Shanklin on (01983) 862562 for more information or email helen.young@daylewisplc.co.uk

Image: srgblog under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 17th March, 2020 8:22am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nwC

Filed under: Featured, Health, Isle of Wight News, Shanklin

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...