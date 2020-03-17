Call for ‘healthy young’ volunteers to deliver medicines to isolated residents

A call has been put out on the Isle of Wight for “healthy young people” to volunteer at their local pharmacies to help with medicine deliveries.

Day Lewis Pharmacy in Shanklin say their delivery services cannot cover the increase in demand from the self-isolating.

They say they can’t pay anyone, but are relying on good will.

Please call Helen at Day Lewis Pharmacy in Shanklin on (01983) 862562 for more information or email helen.young@daylewisplc.co.uk

Image: srgblog under CC BY 2.0

