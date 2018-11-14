Call for volunteers to help spark memories and stimulate conversation

Carisbrooke Castle Museum – a charity which is totally separate from the English Heritage Castle – does a great deal more than manage their fantastic museum (if you haven’t been, it’s open weekend throughout the winter).

One of the other services they provide is to go out into the community as an outreach service.

Sparking memories and stimulating conversation

Volunteers from the museum take boxes of 20th century museum objects to care homes and other groups.

The objects can all be handled and have been chosen to spark memories and stimulate conversation.

Today (Wednesday) you can see examples of the outreach service boxes so that you can see the type of objects which they use.

Meet volunteers to talk about their experiences of enjoying the sessions.

If you are interested in becoming an outreach volunteer or would like to learn more please head to The Gaslight Cafe at Sandown Station at 2pm today (Wednesday 14th November).

If you can’t make that visit the Carisbrooke Castle Museum Website for more information.

