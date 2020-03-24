Call to Isle of Wight businesses to support frontline charities

The Isle of Wight Council and the funding body WightAID have joined forces to ensure frontline charities to the Coronavirus response receive the support they so desperately need.

For the next few months, WightAID will focus its grant giving to those in the most critical need.

This includes — but is no way limited to — the Isle of Wight Foodbank as well as homelessness, mental health and bereavement charities working on the Island.

Underwood: We have a fight on our hands

Geoff Underwood, WightAID chairman and High Sheriff of the Isle of Wight, said:

“As we enter a period of considerable difficulty, it is even more important than ever for us to stay together and support those most in need. “Hopefully, this pandemic will reduce to manageable levels within a few months, but we have a fight on our hands. “Now more than ever, we need the people of the Isle of Wight to dig deep and support those less well off. Even though times will be difficult, now is the time for everyone to do their bit.”

Support sought from businesses

Businesses, both large and small, are being asked to show their resolve and put something towards their community via WightAID.

Every penny that you give will go straight to those charities and organisations — not individuals — working with those most in need in the community. Mr Underwood said,

“With your help, we can weather this situation together. It’s a daunting time, and cash will be in short supply, but please do something — no matter how small.”

Stewart: Give what you can to this important appeal

Council leader Dave Stewart added:

“The council is delighted to be working alongside WightAID in delivering crucial support to charities working at the forefront of the Covid-19 crisis. “While recognising the enormous strain being placed on our business community at this time, I would implore you to give what you can to this important appeal.”

People can support WightAID via their Website.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed

Image: Got Credit under CC BY 2.0