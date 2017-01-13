Call to private landlords for help in housing families fleeing war torn Syria

As covered live by OnTheWight from the executive meeting last night (Thursday), members voted in favour of moving forward with the Refugee Resettlement Programme to relocate five Syrian families on the Isle of Wight. This in from the council. Ed
The Isle of Wight Council has been working with local partners and volunteers, to investigate the possibility of resettling up to five Syrian refugee families on the Island, as part of the Syrian vulnerable persons re-location scheme (VPR), since September 2016.
Part of this process has been the identification of suitable private rental properties and discussions with private landlords around this. Full funding is provided by the government, which will pay for the resettlement costs of these vulnerable families.
Many hundreds of offers
It is recognised that resettlement programmes work best where there is good local community support available to welcome and sustain arrivals through offers of learning and work, gifts of household items and practical help to assist with integration into local communities.
Many hundreds of offers of equipment, gifts, etc. have been offered by Islanders and voluntary organisations on the Island, to help the families to settle quickly into Island life.
Working with partners
The council has also been working closely with the voluntary sector and other partners, such as the Police, NHS Trust and Clinical Commissioning Group, to ensure that systems and appropriate networks within the community, are in place to support the families; which will include key-worker support and English language lessons as required.
Isle of Wight to be part of the solution
Councillor Steve Stubbings, executive member for adult social care and public health, said:
“I am delighted that the Executive unanimously voted to support this proposal, and for the Isle of Wight to be part of the solution to helping other human beings who have lost everything, to start rebuilding their lives. I’d like to sincerely thank all of those individuals who have come forward to offer help, assistance, gifts, goods and goodwill, to help these vulnerable families get started.
“I’d also like to clarify that the housing waiting list on the Island remains unaffected by our decision to welcome these refugee families. The housing options identified, are through the goodwill offers of local private landlords, willing to accept the terms of the vulnerable persons re-location scheme, in order to do their bit to help with this global humanitarian crisis; and I offer heartfelt thanks to them.”
Private landlords encouraged to get in touch
The Council recently published a survey for landlords, to identify what interest there is for providing accommodation to Syrian refugees on the Isle of Wight.
We now have some more information about what can be provided to help landlords let their accommodation to these households, which may be useful in helping private landlords in deciding whether they are in a position to give further consideration to this request.
- Tenancies need to be offered at no higher than the Local Housing Allowance (housing benefit) rates – currently set at:
2 Bedroom weekly: £121.97 monthly: £528.54
3 Bedroom weekly: £149.59 monthly: £648.22
4 Bedroom weekly: £184.11 monthly: £797.81
- Properties need to be let on an Assured Shorthold tenancy for at least twelve months.
- Any areas would be considered so long as they are close to amenities/communities etc which would be preferable (ie Ryde/Newport).
- The equivalent of one month’s rent in advance of the tenancy commencing can be considered.
- The equivalent of one month’s deposit (for rent arrears/damage/disrepair recovery) can be considered.
- Up to two months void costs can be paid prior to tenancy commencing (so the property can be held for the incoming family).
- The property will be furnished (via the council).
- A support worker will be provided to assist with:
translation services
setting up the tenancy
setting up benefits (including HB)
resettling the household
supporting landlord with any issues
HB will be paid direct to landlord for at least first twelve months
Liaising with and arranging other services the household might need to help them sustain their tenancy
- Volunteer/community support will also be available to help households settle into the community.
In order to be in a position to arrange for a family to come to the Island we need to advise the South East Strategic Migration Partnership that properties are available for occupation.
If you are able to confirm with that you would have a property available to be occupied shortly (and are agreeable to the above terms) please contact val.bell@iow.gov.uk or call (01983) 823040 ext 6912.
Please note that if we agree to use your property and it remains vacant for a period before the end of February when families arrive, we are able to pay for the void period during this time.
Friday, 13th January, 2017 10:06am
arnold
13.Jan.2017 10:47am
All i would say as a private landlord is that in exchange for providing accomadation at a reduced rent that the rent offered is guaranteed for the full contract period even if the propsed tenants leave of their own accord during the contract period. Also cover any damage caused to the property. i have in the past accepted housing benefit but damage caused and tenants leaving within the contract period always led to losses.
davimel
13.Jan.2017 11:01am
Items 4,5 &6 cover these issues quite fairly IMO. Not all private tenants are the dole bum house wreckers that have been about in the past and with a bit of oversight by a Landlord I am sure that you would get a guaranteed income for at least 12 months with tenants who really need help, just like hundreds of existing families already on the housing waiting list, but I can accept the special circumstances here. Giving folk a chance is not the dangerous option a lot of private landlords think.
Minnieb
13.Jan.2017 12:12pm
Wouldn’t it be nice if the Council would do this for local families in need of housing? Somehow I don’t think they will though.
Colin
13.Jan.2017 12:46pm
@ minnieb
There have been schemes in place for a number of years wherby private landlords can make their properties available to the IW council or some housing associations for use for vulnerable homeless people and those unable to access mainstream property. The schemes generally run for three years.
The conditions are similar to those in the article.You can find details if you look on the council website.
Hermit
13.Jan.2017 3:20pm
Minnieb – wouldn’t it be nice if Private Landlords didn’t charge extortionate rents, so that people, priced out of the market by these Buy to Let Landlords, could actually afford a home because the prices hadn’t been pushed up by these selfish people. Wouldn’t it be nice if the Government put the subsidies back into Social Housing so new homes could be built for those in need. Wouldn’t it be nice, if you accepted that we need to help refugees, after all, we’re not living in a war torn country, where innocent children are literally being blown to bits in front of each other, having their homes and lives destroyed, becoming orphans, every hour of every day.
pieinsky
13.Jan.2017 6:12pm
Hello Hermit.
Out of the rent charged, come Agency fees, Insurance, Maintenance/repair costs and of course tax on income, well over 30% off the top!
Maybe Agencies could reduce their fees, and Government give a Tax holiday to Landlords who rent to immigrants. I doubt Insurance companies would cover immigrants though simply because of the unknown risk; so the Local Authority should cover Insurance.
But if this was done private Landlords may come forward; it is a business after all Hermit, and its assets have to be protected
jack black
14.Jan.2017 12:37pm
i am making no comment as to the rights and wrongs of the situation ,but what is interesting when the council talks about full funding. this is in fact for 12 months only reduced funding is availble up to year 5. From goverment website:-
This funding is expected to cover local authorities’ costs of providing
support and services to refugees during their first year in the UK, and to contribute
to these costs during the refugees’ second to fifth year. The tariff is split by year and
reduces each year the refugee is in the UK:
•
Year one
£8,520 per refugee;Year two £5,000 per refugee;Year three
£3,700 per refugee;Year four
£2,300 per refugee; and Year five £1,000 per refugee.
steve stubbings
14.Jan.2017 2:08pm
Jack,
There is an expectation (reasonable, I think) that some, if not all, of the refugees will, once settled, require less financial assistance from the state and eventually become net contributors.