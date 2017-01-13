Call to private landlords for help in housing families fleeing war torn Syria

As covered live by OnTheWight from the executive meeting last night (Thursday), members voted in favour of moving forward with the Refugee Resettlement Programme to relocate five Syrian families on the Isle of Wight. This in from the council. Ed

The Isle of Wight Council has been working with local partners and volunteers, to investigate the possibility of resettling up to five Syrian refugee families on the Island, as part of the Syrian vulnerable persons re-location scheme (VPR), since September 2016.

Part of this process has been the identification of suitable private rental properties and discussions with private landlords around this. Full funding is provided by the government, which will pay for the resettlement costs of these vulnerable families.

Many hundreds of offers

It is recognised that resettlement programmes work best where there is good local community support available to welcome and sustain arrivals through offers of learning and work, gifts of household items and practical help to assist with integration into local communities.

Many hundreds of offers of equipment, gifts, etc. have been offered by Islanders and voluntary organisations on the Island, to help the families to settle quickly into Island life.

Working with partners

The council has also been working closely with the voluntary sector and other partners, such as the Police, NHS Trust and Clinical Commissioning Group, to ensure that systems and appropriate networks within the community, are in place to support the families; which will include key-worker support and English language lessons as required.

Isle of Wight to be part of the solution

Councillor Steve Stubbings, executive member for adult social care and public health, said:

“I am delighted that the Executive unanimously voted to support this proposal, and for the Isle of Wight to be part of the solution to helping other human beings who have lost everything, to start rebuilding their lives. I’d like to sincerely thank all of those individuals who have come forward to offer help, assistance, gifts, goods and goodwill, to help these vulnerable families get started. “I’d also like to clarify that the housing waiting list on the Island remains unaffected by our decision to welcome these refugee families. The housing options identified, are through the goodwill offers of local private landlords, willing to accept the terms of the vulnerable persons re-location scheme, in order to do their bit to help with this global humanitarian crisis; and I offer heartfelt thanks to them.”

Private landlords encouraged to get in touch

The Council recently published a survey for landlords, to identify what interest there is for providing accommodation to Syrian refugees on the Isle of Wight.

We now have some more information about what can be provided to help landlords let their accommodation to these households, which may be useful in helping private landlords in deciding whether they are in a position to give further consideration to this request.

Tenancies need to be offered at no higher than the Local Housing Allowance (housing benefit) rates – currently set at: 2 Bedroom weekly: £121.97 monthly: £528.54

3 Bedroom weekly: £149.59 monthly: £648.22

4 Bedroom weekly: £184.11 monthly: £797.81 Properties need to be let on an Assured Shorthold tenancy for at least twelve months. Any areas would be considered so long as they are close to amenities/communities etc which would be preferable (ie Ryde/Newport). The equivalent of one month’s rent in advance of the tenancy commencing can be considered. The equivalent of one month’s deposit (for rent arrears/damage/disrepair recovery) can be considered. Up to two months void costs can be paid prior to tenancy commencing (so the property can be held for the incoming family). The property will be furnished (via the council). A support worker will be provided to assist with:

translation services

setting up the tenancy

setting up benefits (including HB)

resettling the household

supporting landlord with any issues

HB will be paid direct to landlord for at least first twelve months

Liaising with and arranging other services the household might need to help them sustain their tenancy Volunteer/community support will also be available to help households settle into the community.

In order to be in a position to arrange for a family to come to the Island we need to advise the South East Strategic Migration Partnership that properties are available for occupation.

If you are able to confirm with that you would have a property available to be occupied shortly (and are agreeable to the above terms) please contact val.bell@iow.gov.uk or call (01983) 823040 ext 6912.

Please note that if we agree to use your property and it remains vacant for a period before the end of February when families arrive, we are able to pay for the void period during this time.

Image: syriafreedom under CC BY 2.0