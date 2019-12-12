Isle of Wight General Election results 2019 : Live

Thousands of people have turned out since 7am this morning to cast their votes in the General Election, called by Conservative Prime Minister, Boris Johnson in October.

As usual, OnTheWight will be at the Count, this year being held in the main sports hall of Medina Leisure Centre.

Live updates all night

Throughout the night, from around 9.30pm, we’ll be bringing you live updates from the heart of the action and will be able to reveal which candidate fielded the most votes to take the Isle of Wight seat in Parliament.

