General Election 2019: Find out where and when to vote on the Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight General Election results 2019 : Live

Bookmark this page and return throughout the evening to follow the action from the Isle of Wight General Election Count with OnTheWight

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Polling cards being counted

Thousands of people have turned out since 7am this morning to cast their votes in the General Election, called by Conservative Prime Minister, Boris Johnson in October.

As usual, OnTheWight will be at the Count, this year being held in the main sports hall of Medina Leisure Centre.

Live updates all night
Throughout the night, from around 9.30pm, we’ll be bringing you live updates from the heart of the action and will be able to reveal which candidate fielded the most votes to take the Isle of Wight seat in Parliament.

Bookmark this page and return throughout the evening to follow the action from the Isle of Wight General Election Count with OnTheWight.

Shooting for OnTheWight
Isle of Wight photographer Allan Marsh LRPS has kindly agreed to shoot for OnTheWight for the evening. You can see his work on his Flickr Page and find out more about his photographic studio in East Cowes via Facebook.

Image: adamkr under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 12th December, 2019 8:15pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nmj

Filed under: Featured

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*