Calling all kayakers – can you spare a few hours?

Robert shares this latest appeal. Ed

Are you a Kayaker or canoeist? Can you spend a Saturday afternoon acting as a safety boat whilst swimmers race from Sandown Pier to the old Shanklin Pier site?

The Isle of Wight Marlins Swim Club require more safety boats for the 65th Pier to Pier Swim Race on Saturday 12th August 2017.

You should meet at the Shanklin Rowing Club at around 1pm and then paddle up to Sandown, Then at 2.30pm, when the race starts, you will act as the first point of call safety boats for the swimmers, as well as guiding the swimmers across the Bay.

Get in touch

If you are available please contact either adrian.brown6@talktalk,com of the IOW Kayak Club or bobcooper1948@yahoo.co.uk the race safety Officer for further details.

It is vital that we have enough manual safety boats alongside the Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat and the Ryde Inshore Rescue Lifeboat and the Shanklin Deep Sea Fishermen all of whom have the motorised craft.

If there are any swimmers who would like to enter then please visit the IOW Marlins Swim Club Website for an entry form and information.

Image: © Wrights Photography