Calls for charges on floating bridge replacement service to be scrapped

Several Isle of Wight councillors are calling for foot passenger charges on the replacement Cowes floating bridge service to be scrapped until all the current issues have been resolved.
The floating bridge saga has been dragging on for many months now (read the background), with residents and businesses severely affected by the inconsistent or lack of service.
Two motions have been submitted to the Full Council meeting that takes place on Wednesday 19th September.
Suspend all foot passenger charges
The first is by Cllrs Julie Jones-Evans and Karl Love and reads,
That the Isle of Wight Council suspends, in light of the ongoing issues of the floating bridge, foot passenger charges for the foreseeable future and until such time that all the current issues have been fully resolved.
“This should be reviewed again after the recommendations of the public enquiry are submitted for reflection and discussion at full council.
Free travel for parents taking children to school
In addition, Cllr Julia Baker-Smith is calling for free travel for parents escorting their children to school via the passenger launch.
Her motion reads,
Charging pedestrians on the floating bridge has had a significant impact upon many user groups but a particularly unfair impact on parents with children choosing healthy routes to school who are now being charged up to £6 per day in order to walk their children to school.
“This presents a potential and unnecessary barrier to low income families to maintaining school attendance. This Council resolves to ask the executive to provide free travel for parents escorting their children to school where they live on the opposite side of the river to the school their child attends.
Source Hannah Bewley – BBC
Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh
Friday, 8th September, 2017 10:16am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fCV
Filed under: Cowes, East Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, North Wight, Roads, Travel
.
Nitonia
8.Sep.2017 10:33am
The motion is fair given the level of disruption. I’m somewhat confused as to why primary school children are crossing the river to go to school when there are multiple schools on either side of the river.
My child goes to a school that is not the closest to us (which was our choice) so we have to pay for transport, can’t see why it should be different for anyone else.
tosh
8.Sep.2017 11:18am
@ Nitonia
I think that you will find that the children that are being taken to school are those that have just started at cowes high school ?.When the chain bridge was running children under the age of 16 went free now they have to pay 50p each way so poor family,s are hit the hardest.This Tory council say the are a caring council well now is the time to step up and remove all charges until this mess is sorted out
tosh
8.Sep.2017 11:22am
PS
I think JBS has got nerve it was her group who placed these charges in the first. That is why ex Cllr Hillard lost her seat