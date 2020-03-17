Can Isle of Wight companies help with production of 30,000 new ventilators?

The Government Commercial Function (GCF) needs your help to build a resource pool to provide a rapid response to critical COVID-19 requirements, most urgently to deliver 30,000 new ventilators.

Please review the list below and if you have any experience of working within these sectors, contact the Solent LEP Growth Hub Manager James Ford who is ready and waiting to send interested organisations the relevant information and forms.

Medical device company or a supplier to medical device companies Pharmaceutical company or a supplier to pharmaceutical companies Companies that sub contract or make components for any of those listed above Companies that manufacture critical components likely to include air compressors, sheet metal, pipes, valves, couplings, flow sensors, power supplies, industrial automation/testing.

Get in touch

The deadline is tight so act fast if you can help!

If you can help, please contact James Ford, Solent LEP Growth Hub Manager via email or call him on 023 9268 8055 and he will be able to send you the short form to complete.

