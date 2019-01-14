Can you donate any raffle prizes to charity event?

Cupcakes and Anxiety are on the lookout for donations of raffle prizes for their Charity Tea Party.
The event is taking place on 14th April 2019, so there is still plenty of time to think about what you can offer.
Money raised from the event will be supporting three amazing Island charities – Active Living, Wight Dash and Anxiety Cafe.
Get in touch
If you would like to very kindly donate a raffle prize please email cupcakesandanxiety@outlook.com or message via Facebook.
Thank you for your support.
Find out more about Cupcakes and Anxiety by following the blog.
