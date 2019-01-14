Can you donate any raffle prizes to charity event?

Money raised from the event will be supporting three Island charities – Active Living, Wight Dash and Anxiety Cafe.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

mad hatter's tea party

Cupcakes and Anxiety are on the lookout for donations of raffle prizes for their Charity Tea Party.

The event is taking place on 14th April 2019, so there is still plenty of time to think about what you can offer.

Money raised from the event will be supporting three amazing Island charities – Active Living, Wight Dash and Anxiety Cafe.

Get in touch
If you would like to very kindly donate a raffle prize please email cupcakesandanxiety@outlook.com or message via Facebook.

Thank you for your support.

Find out more about Cupcakes and Anxiety by following the blog.

Image: russellstreet under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 14th January, 2019 5:10pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2m62

Filed under: Community, Featured, Island-wide

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*