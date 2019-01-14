Southampton NHS treatment centre rated Outstanding by CQC

Mark shares this latest news on behalf of the CQC. For those Islanders who use the Southampton Treatment Centre at South Hants Hospital, this may be of interest. Ed

An independent hospital operated by Care UK has been rated Outstanding overall by the Care Quality Commission.

Southampton Treatment Centre at South Hants Hospital, Brintons Terrace, Southampton has been rated as Outstanding for being caring and well-led. It was rated Good for being safe, effective and responsive to people’s needs, following an inspection in September 2018.

The hospital has 19 beds and provides surgery and outpatients services. Day case and inpatient surgery specialities included major and minor orthopaedics, ears nose and throat, and general surgery.

DCI: A very high standard of care

Nigel Acheson, CQC’s Deputy Chief Inspector of Hospitals, said:

“There is a very high standard of care at the Southampton Treatment Centre and the Outstanding rating is well deserved. “Staff were found to go the extra mile and care and support exceeded patient expectations. treated them with compassion and care. “Comments from people and their relatives at Southampton Treatment Centre were fulsome of the hospital’s caring leadership and staff – one person said staff could not be better and felt we should rate them ‘ten out of ten’ and that there ‘is nothing they would not do for you.”

Good care planning

Care planning was arranged to take into consideration specific if patients had any specific needs such as a learning disability, dementia or translation requirements.

This allowed staff time to plan for the patient’s admission and if necessary allocate a specific room to a patient or book a translator.

Compassionate, inclusive and effective

Inspectors found that the leadership teams were compassionate, inclusive and effective at all levels.

Managers had a shared purpose and strove to deliver and motivate staff to succeed.

There was a commitment to best practice performance and the management of risk. Plans were implemented to ensure a positive impact on quality and sustainability of services.

You can read the report in full when it appears on the CQC Website.

Image: © Southampton Treatment Centre