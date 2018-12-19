Caring staff at Isle of Wight care home praised, but improvements needed, say CQC

An Isle of Wight care home, where medicines were not always stored correctly, has been found to require improvement — although inspectors praised the caring staff.

Sea Gables Residential Home, in Northcliff Gardens, Shanklin, was inspected at the beginning of October.

Caring and responsive

The home, which cares for seven people, was found to require improvement by inspectors, but found to be good for caring and responsiveness.

Inspectors found medicines were not always accounted for and an audit highlighted discrepancies which meant staff were unable to be sure residents had been given doses correctly.

Staff were unsure what to do during a fire alarm and gave conflicting accounts of how they would check the building for fire.

Flexible approach

Inspectors praised staff for their flexibility, particularly during the summer when they work around the clock to allow residents to attend events.

They said residents received ‘personalised care and support’ and empowered people to live as independently as possible and make their own choices.

However, training had not always been completed, particularly for newer members of staff — in one instance, epilepsy and first aid training had not been completed.

Manager: Ensuring good quality life for residents

Manager at the home, Kelly Pointing, said,

“Our clients at Sea Gables are at the centre of everything we do. “We have a dedicated and strong care team who go over and above to ensure all clients live happy and active lives. “The current rating from CQC highlights areas for improvement two of which were rectified on the day, or plans implemented as a result of the direct feedback received during the inspection. “As a service we are extremely pleased to see caring and responsive read as positively as they do. “To our clients and families, I would like to reassure you the intention has and always will be to ensure a good quality life for everyone who lives at Sea Gables. “We sincerely hope at the next inspection our rating will be at minimum good across all key areas. “Requires improvement as a rating is not where we want to be but I am pleased the report included the immediate actions taken during the two days of inspection. “A full and thorough action plan has been developed and we will continue to embed the improvements without comprising the care, while driving up the quality.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: saucysalad under CC BY 2.0