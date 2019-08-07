Cash and 16 commemorative coins worth £3,000 each stolen from Chale home

16 of these rare coins have been stolen and can be worth up to £3,000 each.

1967 AUSTRALIA DOLLAR coin

We’re appealing for witnesses following the theft of commemorative coins worth thousands of pounds from a house in Chale.

We’re investigating the burglary which happened in Westside Lane, Chale, at some point between 10th July and 31st July.

A quantity of cash was stolen from the home, including 16 Australian Dollar commemorative coins from 1967.

These coins are rare and can be worth up to £3,000 each.

We’re keen to speak to anyone who may have been offered these coins for sale or who may have seen them for sale online over the last few weeks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44190269232, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Wednesday, 7th August, 2019

By

