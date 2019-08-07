Peace Tree vigil to remember those killed by atomic bombs

The vigil will remember the victims of atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima on 6th August and Nagasaki on 9th August 1945.

paper peace crane

On Saturday 10th August at 11am Isle of Wight CND will hold a vigil to remember the victims of the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima on 6th August and Nagasaki on 9th August 1945.

Everyone is welcome to join them at The Peace Tree on Snooks Hill – just off Coppins Bridge roundabout, direction towards Ryde. 

Image: Peace Crane by dominicspics under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 7th August, 2019

