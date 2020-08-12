‘Four buses and a ten-hour day just to get to school’ says Mum after Isle of Wight school bus scrapped

The Isle of Wight council have scrapped a West Wight school bus meaning secondary students face starting their journey to school at 6.30am and still not arriving in time

Read and contribute to the 5 readers' comments ↓

cowes college students at bus stop

Release issued on behalf of Families of the Freshwater to Cowes school bus students. Ed

Parents and families in the West Wight who have had their school bus completely withdrawn, are urging Southern Vectis to ensure that a promised extra bus service is in place ready for the start of term in three weeks’ time.

Over 48 students at Cowes Enterprise College live in Freshwater, Totland, Colwell, Yarmouth, Shalfleet and surrounding villages and have relied on a designated school bus for many years, through paying the IW Council £390 a year for their seats. But the Council have now withdrawn the service entirely, leaving children stranded in the West Wight and facing 6.30am journey starts which still won’t get them to College on time.

Cowes Enterprise College students at bus stop in Yarmouth

Southern Vectis have hinted that they will provide their “own dedicated school buses”, but time is running out and no service has yet been published.

Kefford: Son now faces an arduous journey
Claire Kefford, with her son Noah going into Year 8, said,

“There is no High School in the West Wight.

“Every single child around here has to travel on the roads to get to school, and the school buses are a lifeline. But there are no public buses from Freshwater to Cowes for us to choose to take.

“My son now faces an arduous journey of four buses and a ten-hour day just to get to school, which is really going to badly impact his ability to study.”

Cowes Enterprise College students at bus stop in Totland

Mitchell: Please, Southern Vectis, support the people of the West Wight
Sam Mitchell and her daughter Bess in Year 11 continued,

“Families in the West Wight cannot be left behind: the school buses are a vital service for our local community, especially as our children return to school safely for the first time since March.

“Working parents need the school bus to Cowes to support our return to work, and Islanders want to see cars being taken off the road at rush hour to ease traffic congestion.

“Please, Southern Vectis, support the people of the West Wight and ensure that a bus will be available for all our children to get to school on time.”

Find out more
Families affected by the withdrawal of the Freshwater to Cowes school bus are urged to get in touch with other parents via Facebook by requesting to join the group “304 School Bus predicament”.

Wednesday, 12th August, 2020 8:33am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nRc

Filed under: Bus, Education, Featured, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Travel, Youth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

5 Comments on "‘Four buses and a ten-hour day just to get to school’ says Mum after Isle of Wight school bus scrapped"

newest oldest most voted
Fenders

Dave and his chums have probably spaffed the money up the wall trying to fix the floating bridge instead.

Vote Up6-1Vote Down
12, August 2020 9:06 am
longford

“The Isle of Wight council have scrapped a West Wight school bus”

Really? How do they justify that? This Tory led IW Council becomes more of a basket case every day it seems.

Vote Up6-2Vote Down
12, August 2020 8:59 am
Jenny Smart

Conservatives, protecting the future of our children.

Don’t forget to vote for your Conservative Cllr in the forthcoming local election

Vote Up3-2Vote Down
12, August 2020 9:02 am
Colin
Just another episode in the ongoing shambolic saga of education on the Island. This is the latest unintended outcome of various policies of both govenment and council. You only have to look at the most recent debacle surrounding the closure of one West Wight primary school to understand that the council neither has a clue nor indeed cares. As a former resident of West Wight many years… Read more »
Vote Up40Vote Down
12, August 2020 9:48 am
fedupbritain

It makes you wonder why we bother to pay taxes.

Vote Up10Vote Down
12, August 2020 10:20 am

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...